SUV crashes into two cars while taking turn in Greater Noida, two injured

Greater Noida: Two people were injured on Tuesday after an SUV collided with them while taking a turn near the Alpha 2 area in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. A police officer said that the police received information about an SUV which had hit multiple vehicles and rammed into people sitting by the roadside near Alpha 2 in Greater Noida. (Video grab/HT Photo)

A police officer said that the police received information about an SUV which had hit multiple vehicles and rammed into people sitting by the roadside near Alpha 2 in Greater Noida.

“A team reached the spot and found that two people who were sitting on chairs near a footpath had sustained injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital. One of them had minor injuries and was discharged by Tuesday night, while the other was discharged on Wednesday afternoon,” added the officer.

According to police, a Ford Endeavour, driven by a student, in his 20s, allegedly hit two vehicles and then crashed into people, in their 30s, sitting next to a divider.

“While taking a turn, he lost control of the vehicle due to a flat tyre and hit two cars. One of the cars’ front portion was completely damaged,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2.

A video of the incident, seen by HT, also surfaced on social media platforms, showing the damaged vehicles and chairs.

“The vehicle involved in the accident was seized. However, the driver was released after both the groups reached a mutual agreement,” SHO Kumar said, adding that no complaint had been received regarding the accident.