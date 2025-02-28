Temperatures surge in GB Nagar, IMD says thunderstorms ahead

Gautam Budh Nagar has experienced a notable rise in temperature over the past two days, with the minimum temperature shooting up to 17.3°C on Thursday, three degrees more than the 15.3°C recorded on Wednesday, showed data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature too recorded a significant rise, with the mercury touching 38°C on Thursday, up from 31.4°C on Wednesday, the data revealed. Boys make the most of the cloud cover on Thursday evening to have a spirited game of football at the Noida stadium. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The minimum temperature was 12.6°C on Tuesday and 11.5°C on Monday, according to the iMD, while the maximum temperature was 28.9°C on Tuesday, and 27.4°C on Monday.

But some relief is in store for residents as the IMD has issued a forecast indicating the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on February 28 and March 1, followed by partly cloudy skies until March 5.

During this period, the minimum temperature is expected to range between 13°C and 14°C, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to be between 26°C and 27°C.

Weather experts noted that isolated light rain is possible over parts of Haryana, Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), and western Uttar Pradesh, with the intensity potentially increasing by the afternoon.

“An active western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India over the coming days. This system is likely to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir during the period, till February 28. The impact of this disturbance may extend to parts of Haryana, Delhi, NCR, and western Uttar Pradesh, leading to isolated light rain and increased cloud cover in these regions,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida said winter has disappeared all of a sudden.

“The weather has changed significantly in just a few days. It was still winter last week, and now it’s suddenly hot. The sudden rise in temperature is making it uncomfortable, especially during the daytime,” said Nishant Kumar, resident of ATS Pristine, Noida.

Pooja Verma, a college student from Greater Noida West, said, “We were enjoying the pleasant weather, but now stepping outside in the afternoon feels slightly hot. I hope the predicted rain brings some relief.”