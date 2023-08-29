The importance of being Amarmani Tripathi in the politics of eastern UP

Lucknow: A 'Robin hood' image, a dictionary definition of which means a "heroic outlaw", in his heyday and political affiliations of all shades, from red to saffron, made former minister Amarmani Tripathi popular as a Brahmin leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Maharajganj district from the 1980s onwards. PREMIUM Considered a 'baahubali' (one who has muscle power) and an influential Brahmin leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Tripathi started his political career with the Communist Party of India (Photo Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

His political clout remained largely undiminished despite being sentenced to life imprisonment with his wife Madhumani Tripathi in the 2003 Madhumita Shukla murder case.

Tripathi’s popularity too appears to have endured as his office in Maharajganj district’s Nautanwa assembly constituency was abuzz with activity after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered his premature release on August 24.

Though Tripathi is still under medical observation at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, his supporters thronged the office after the announcement of his release. They were eager to find out when he would visit the place.

Anup Pandey, one such supporter, said, “We are eagerly awaiting his discharge from BRD Medical College hospital and his visit to Nautanwa that sent him to the legislative assembly four times. We have full faith in the Constitution and the judiciary. Justice has been done in the case.”

Prabhakar Upadhyay, a student leader, said, “The release of Amarmani has energised his supporters. The political scenario in Maharajganj and its adjoining districts is set to change with his release from jail. Amarmani's political moves will make an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Cutting across party and caste loyalties, he enjoys the support of all the communities in Maharajganj district.”

Considered a 'baahubali' (one who has muscle power) and an influential Brahmin leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Tripathi started his political career with the Communist Party of India (CPI) under the patronage of his uncle, veteran communist leader Shyam Narayan Tiwari who won the Pharenda assembly seat in Maharajaganj district five times.

Tripathi was a member of the CPI student wing All India Students Federation (AISF) and was tasked with mobilising youths to join the red brigade.

In the early 1980s, the Thakur-Brahmin rivalry became intense in the Gorakhpur region and was marked by a tussle for supremacy between Hari Shankar Tiwari, who led the Brahmin group and Virendra Pratap Shahi who led the Thakur group. Tripathi joined Tiwari's group where he again proved his utility by challenging Shahi in the 1981 and 1985 assembly elections from the Laxmipur seat.

Though he lost both elections, Tripathi emerged as a hero of the Brahmin community. Later, he won the Laxmipur assembly seat in 1989, 1996 and 2002.

After delimitation, Laxmipur was merged with Nautanwa and Tripathi again won in the 2007 assembly election.

Tripathi’s political clout in the area could be gauged from the fact that all the major political parties -- the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – opened their doors to him as he hopped from one party to another according to the changing political scenario in Uttar Pradesh. Even in jail, he enjoyed political patronage.