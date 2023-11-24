Three cybercriminals arrested for duping Indirapuram doctor of 1.65 crore

The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested three alleged cybercriminals who allegedly duped an Indirapuram-based doctor of ₹1.65 crore in July this year, police said on Thursday. Police identified the three suspects as Gaurav Dua, Vijay Kashyap, both resident of Noida, and Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr. The arrests were made by the cybercell and Indirapuram police (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said an FIR was lodged by Prabhash Kumar Chaudhary who was allegedly duped of ₹1.65 crore after suspects started calling him up from July 2022 asking him to pay the “stamp duty” on a certain courier and also offering insurance policies. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and provisions of the IT Act.

“The teams of cybercell and Indirapuram police had been working on the case and arrested the three suspects. Prime suspect Gaurav Dua and the other suspects met a man named Sonu Chauhan two yeard ago and he operated a call centre in Sector 132, Noida. They started working with him and used to call people in the name of courier delivery and extorted money in the name of stamp duty or by offering them insurance policies. Victim Chuadhary was duped of ₹1.65 crore by the suspects,” said Sacchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police, crime.

The ADCP said the gang has involvement of about 12 people who duped people by following the modus operandi and shared the received amount in different percentages.

The ADCP said the teams are continuing investigation to trace and nab the other suspects in the case.

“We are trying to get more clues about other similar cases in which the suspects were involved,” the ADCP said.

The police said they recovered 27 ATM cards, three cars, six mobile phones, different documents and about ₹2 lakh cash from the possession of suspects.