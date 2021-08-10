Three held for prostitution following raid at Noida hotel

Three people, including two women, were nabbed by the Noida police on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly running a prostitution ring from a hotel in Sector 15.

According to police officials, they had a tip-off that a sex racket was being run from the hotel, following which a raid was conducted at the establishment.

“When our teams went there, a man and two women were found indulging in illegal acts in one of the rooms,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police also found some contraceptives in the room. The man was identified as Satendra (36), a junior engineer with a government department posted in Aligarh, they said.

The police officials said that he had booked the services of the women through a Delhi-based escort agency online. “The women are also in their mid thirties and are from Delhi’s Kalkaji. We are interrogating them to identify the escort service that was employing them. Due action will be taken against all involved,” said Singh.

According to police, prima facie the hotel staff do not appear to be involved in the racket.

The trio was booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and under Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Noida police have busted more than 10 sex rackets so far this year. There was a crackdown on spas involved in such illicit activities in March following which over 200 such establishments were shut down. Most of them were offering sex services online. Besides, raids have been conducted at guest houses in residential areas, local beauty parlours and hotels in the city.