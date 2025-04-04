Three held for sexually harassing women at Noida pub

Three men were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing three women while dancing at a pub in Noida’s Sector 38 mall on March 28, said police, adding that a case of sexual harassment was registered, and CCTV camera footage is being checked for evidence of the alleged harassment. Police said the suspects were identified with the help of pub staff and CCTV footage from the pub will be scanned to ascertain the exact nature of harassment. (Representational image only)

Police said the suspects have been identified as Deepanjan Ghosh, 46, Deepak Kumar, 35, both residents of Noida, and Abhinav Johi from Meerut. They work at a private company in Noida.

“On the night of March 28, three women had gone to a pub in Noida’s Sector 38 mall. When they were dancing, three men approached them and started misbehaving with them,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

“They (suspects) asked us to dance with them. When we refused, they pushed us and made lewd gestures at us. Following the continuous harassment, we approached the manager of the pub, who directed them to leave the pub,” reads the FIR filed by one of the women.

The complainant woman further said, “When they were leaving the pub, one of the suspects threatened my friend while touching her inappropriately. He said the others were waiting outside and they would take us with them forcefully.”

Police said after waiting for a few hours inside the pub, the three women left when they felt that the suspects had left.

After three days, on April 1, the victim approached the Sector 39 police station to file a complaint against the suspects. “Victim approached us on April 1, after which we registered a case under section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and suspects were arrested,” said Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Police said the suspects were identified with the help of pub staff and CCTV footage from the pub will be scanned to ascertain the exact nature of harassment. Further investigation is underway.