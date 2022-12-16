Three, including couple run over by train in Ghaziabad

Three people, including a couple, were run over by a train near Masuri in Ghaziabad on Wednesday night, while they were allegedly shooting videos on their phones, police said on Thursday.

The family members of the deceased people, however, denied the allegation and said the three were short of money for public transport and took a detour through the railway tracks on their way home.

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Nadeem (23), his wife Zainab (20), and their neighbour Shakeel Ahmad (22). Their families said the couple got married seven months ago and that Zainab was pregnant.

According to police the incident took place in an isolated area on the Ghaziabad-Moradabad railway section, around 1.5km from the victims’ neighbourhood, around 9pm on Wednesday, and the railway staff informed them of the accident. “The three were run over by a train. Members of the railway staff told us that they were making a video on the railway tracks and did not notice the approaching train. We have sent the bodies for an autopsy,” said Iraj Raja, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

The families, however, rebutted the police version.

“Nadeem and Zainab left home around 3pm on Wednesday and were headed to a market to buy household items. They were not in the habit of taking selfies or videos. There was no reason for them to shoot videos at an isolated and dark place. Their friend Shakeel also went with them to the market. We received information about their demise only on Thursday morning after they were identified by the police,” said Mohammad Waseem, Nadeem’s brother.

Shakeel’s brother also countered the theory of three shooting videos at night.

“Nadeem and his wife came to our house on Wednesday afternoon and then went to the market along with my brother. They did not have much money with them and were returning home via the railway tracks in order to save on auto fare. It is possible that they may have turned on the lights of their phones to find their way through the dark and isolated stretch and the railway staff probably thought that they were making videos. It is highly improbable that they were making videos at a dark and isolated stretch,” said Nafees Ahmad, Shakeel’s brother.

