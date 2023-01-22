Three loot driver of cab at gunpoint in Greater Noida; held

NOIDA: Three suspects who allegedly looted a driver of his private cab at gunpoint in Greater Noida were held by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday night, police said. One of the suspects was held after a brief gunfight as he tried to flee and sustained gunshot wounds, police added.

According to Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), Bisrakh police station received a complaint from an Aligarh-based cab driver on Friday morning, who alleged that his cab, a Hyundai Accent, was stolen by three miscreants near Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West at around 1am on Friday.

“The complainant, identified as Ravi (30), said his cab was booked by the three men from Noida’s Chhajarsi village to Gaur City Mall around 12.30am on Friday. At around 1am, when the cab reached the mall, the three suspects asked him to take them to a service lane near the main road. They stole the car at gunpoint, leaving him stranded on the road. Around 2am, he lodged a complaint at Bisrakh police station, after which an FIR was registered under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three unidentified suspects,” said ADCP Pandey.

Police arrested two of the suspects from Roja Jalalpur intersection on Friday. “During an inspection drive, the stolen cab was spotted by police and two suspects were seen inside the car. They were asked to stop and on the basis of evidence, were arrested. They were identified as Sachin and Uday Kumar — both residents of Farrukhabad. However, the third suspect, who headed the gang, was still at large,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

Police recovered the stolen car and one countrymade pistol with live cartridges from the two suspects. After interrogating them, police managed to zero in on the third suspect, who was spotted near Milakh Lacchi village under Bisrakh police station limits around 7pm on Friday.

“During a combing operation, the suspect was surrounded by a police team and asked to surrender. However, he tried to fire at the police team after which he was injured during retaliatory firing by police and taken into custody. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” said ADCP Pandey.

Police added that the suspect has been identified as Shubham alias Kale, who is also a resident of Farrukhabad district and has over a dozen cases of robbery, theft and attempted murder cases against him in Fatehgarh. Police also recovered a country-made pistol with live cartridges from him. The two suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday, while the third suspect is still in hospital, police said.