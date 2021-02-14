IND USA
A health worker takes a photograph of a police officer with his vaccination card after administering Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Greater Noida. (AP file photo)
A health worker takes a photograph of a police officer with his vaccination card after administering Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Greater Noida. (AP file photo)
Three new Covid-19 cases in Noida, recovery rate 99.47 per cent

The number of active cases in the district came down to 42 from 48 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST

 Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,433, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district came down to 42 from 48 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another nine patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,300, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients reached 99.47 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP came down to 3,040 from 3,098 on Saturday while overall recoveries reached 5,90,448 and the death toll climbed to 8,702 on Sunday, the data showed.

