Three suffer burn injuries while attempting to plug gas cylinder leak

Three members of a family suffered severe burn injuries in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality on Tuesday night, after the LPG cylinder they used for cooking developed a leak and caught fire, said police on Wednesday, adding that they suffered the burns while trying to plug the leak and contain the fire by themselves. The incident took place at a residence in Rabupura locality of Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Fire and recuse services were unaware of the incident as no one alerted the fire station

Raghvendra Singh, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said, “The injured were identified as Aamna, 60; her sons Abid, 35; and Yunus, 30, all residents of Mirzapur village in Rabupura, Greater Noida.”

“On Tuesday around 6pm, when Aamna was cooking dinner at their home, the gas cylinder suddenly developed a leak. Before she could so anything about the leak, the gas spread rapidly, and caught fire. Hearing her screams, her sons Abid and Yunus rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire,” said SHO Singh, adding that in the bid to control the fire, the trio suffered severe burn injuries.

However, they managed to extinguish the fire before police reached the spot on getting information from locals on the emergency helpline number 112.

The SHO said, “They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where all are undergoing treatment. No case has been registered as yet.”

Fire department officials said they were unaware of the incident. “We received no information about the fire in Rabupura on Tuesday,” said Jitendra Kumar, fire officer, Greater Noida.

This is the fourth fire incident triggered by a gas cylinder leak or explosion in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last six months.

On February 11, four people, including two women, sustained injuries after a gas cylinder blasted at a home in a densely populated area in Noida’s Phase 3 locality.

On November 14, a 40-year-old man sustained severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder blasted inside a grocery shop in Noida’s Sector 113.

On October 14, seven people were injured after a gas cylinder blasted in Noida’s Sector 102.