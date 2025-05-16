Three-day drive to crack down on illegal, overloaded buses in GB Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department is conducting a three-day enforcement drive from May 15 to 17 against unauthorised and overloaded buses across the district. On Thursday, on the first day of the drive, the department seized 25 buses, nine from Morna depot alone, officials said. The seized buses on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The campaign, which ends on May 17, aims to curb violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, with a sharp focus on passenger safety and regulatory compliance. The enforcement teams, including ARTOs and Passenger Tax Officers, are conducting intensive checks at high-traffic locations such as Yamuna Expressway, Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 37, and Pari Chowk.

“The safety of commuters is non-negotiable. We have directed the transport department to take strict action against any unauthorised or overloaded buses operating in the district. Regular monitoring and sustained enforcement will continue to ensure compliance,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The primary goal is to identify and act against buses operating without valid permits and those exceeding prescribed seating capacity, said assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Udit Narayan Pandey, who is overseeing the campaign. Such vehicles are not only a threat to road safety but also compromise the comfort and rights of passengers, officials said.

Transport department officials said that strict penalties will be imposed under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, and repeat offenders could face cancellation of their vehicle permits. Additionally, drivers found speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, or operating while sleep-deprived will risk having their licenses revoked.

“The three-day drive is focused on identifying and penalizing buses operating without valid permits or carrying passengers beyond capacity. Such practices directly endanger lives and violate transport regulations. We urge passengers to avoid overcrowded vehicles and cooperate with authorities in ensuring safer journeys,” said ARTO (enforcement) Pandey.

The transport department has appealed to commuters to use only Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses or other legally permitted private operators. “We urge passengers to board only those buses that are legally permitted and within capacity limits. Public cooperation is crucial in making our roads safer and the transport system more efficient,” added the ARTO.