Three-day jewellery and textiles expo concludes in Greater Noida
A three-day jewellery and textiles expo in Greater Noida concluded on Wednesday after bringing 680 visitors from 54 countries and 150 exhibitors under one roof. The Indian Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair (IFJAS) 2022 was held concurrently with the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from Monday to Wednesday.
Officials said the fair facilitated business deals to the tune of ₹270 crores in the last three days. “The fair saw successful buyer-seller interactions, leading to business deals and enquiries. The main objective of this fair is to bring the global industry of jewellery and textiles under one roof at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Buyers were happy to visit the show and meet their regular as well as new suppliers,” said Rakesh Kumar, director-general, Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH).
Efi Panagiotou, a man from Greece who attended the expo, said, “I am here for bags, cotton and silk scarves, fashion accessories, kaftans and dresses. India has many ideas for designs and prints. I always find new items and fresh ideas. Manufacturers have worked on design and products in these two years and I got to see plenty of it”. Panagiotou’s textile company has been importing products from India since the last 35 years.
Jan Sumsion, a buyer from Australia, said, “This is my first time and my experience has been good. We import from Italy and China and now we are turning towards India...Jewellery from Indian manufacturers are attractive and innovative.”
Sandeep Chhabra, president of the reception committee, IFJAS 2022, said buyers are attracted towards India as Indian fashion jewellery is competitive in prices. “Apart from that, our fashion jewellery is also exclusive in designs and is a reflection of our culture and traditions. They are in sync with international market trends and consumer tastes. We are working towards matching the best of international competence with precision,” he said.
