Top UP official reviews projects in Noida and Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development commissioner, Sanjiv Mittal, on Friday conducted a review of ongoing infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida, and directed the officials of the two development authorities to complete these projects on time.

Mittal, who is also the chairman of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities, first held a review meeting with the senior officials of the Greater Noida authority and then took stock of the progress of projects with the Noida authority officials.

“I discussed the progress of ongoing projects in Noida and Greater Noida with senior officials. We also discussed the issues related to the staff of the two authorities,” said Mittal.

In Greater Noida, the authority is working on Ganga water project, construction and demolition waste recycling plant, and sewage treatment plants, among other projects. In Noida, there are multiple ongoing projects, including elevated roads at Bhangel and Chilla, Parthala flyover, three underpasses at the Noida expressway.

A Noida authority official, seeking anonymity, said that around 50% work is completed on Parthala flyover that will provide seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Similarly, around 40% work is completed on 5.5km Bhangel elevated road that is being built over Dadri road.

The two authorities are expected to decide the date of its board meetings for approval of the annual budget after March 10 this year, said the officials.