Home / Cities / Noida News / Top UP official reviews projects in Noida and Greater Noida
noida news

Top UP official reviews projects in Noida and Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development commissioner, Sanjiv Mittal, on Friday conducted a review of ongoing infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida, and directed the officials of the two development authorities to complete these projects on time
An elevated road is being built at Bhangel in Noida over Dadri road (in pic). (HT archive)
An elevated road is being built at Bhangel in Noida over Dadri road (in pic). (HT archive)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development commissioner, Sanjiv Mittal, on Friday conducted a review of ongoing infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida, and directed the officials of the two development authorities to complete these projects on time.

Mittal, who is also the chairman of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities, first held a review meeting with the senior officials of the Greater Noida authority and then took stock of the progress of projects with the Noida authority officials.

“I discussed the progress of ongoing projects in Noida and Greater Noida with senior officials. We also discussed the issues related to the staff of the two authorities,” said Mittal.

In Greater Noida, the authority is working on Ganga water project, construction and demolition waste recycling plant, and sewage treatment plants, among other projects. In Noida, there are multiple ongoing projects, including elevated roads at Bhangel and Chilla, Parthala flyover, three underpasses at the Noida expressway.

A Noida authority official, seeking anonymity, said that around 50% work is completed on Parthala flyover that will provide seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Similarly, around 40% work is completed on 5.5km Bhangel elevated road that is being built over Dadri road.

The two authorities are expected to decide the date of its board meetings for approval of the annual budget after March 10 this year, said the officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out