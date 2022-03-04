Top UP official reviews projects in Noida and Greater Noida
The Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development commissioner, Sanjiv Mittal, on Friday conducted a review of ongoing infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida, and directed the officials of the two development authorities to complete these projects on time.
Mittal, who is also the chairman of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities, first held a review meeting with the senior officials of the Greater Noida authority and then took stock of the progress of projects with the Noida authority officials.
“I discussed the progress of ongoing projects in Noida and Greater Noida with senior officials. We also discussed the issues related to the staff of the two authorities,” said Mittal.
In Greater Noida, the authority is working on Ganga water project, construction and demolition waste recycling plant, and sewage treatment plants, among other projects. In Noida, there are multiple ongoing projects, including elevated roads at Bhangel and Chilla, Parthala flyover, three underpasses at the Noida expressway.
A Noida authority official, seeking anonymity, said that around 50% work is completed on Parthala flyover that will provide seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Similarly, around 40% work is completed on 5.5km Bhangel elevated road that is being built over Dadri road.
The two authorities are expected to decide the date of its board meetings for approval of the annual budget after March 10 this year, said the officials.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.