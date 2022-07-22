Traffic congestion on NH-9 due to Kanwar Yatra diversions
Ghaziabad: Thousands of commuters were stuck in high density traffic on the National Highway (NH-9) near Masuri/Dasna on Friday morning even as traffic police personnel toiled hard to ease the situation till afternoon. Officials said that the heavy congestion resulted due to diversions which are in place for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
Officials of the Ghaziabad traffic police said that the congestion was due to heavy inflow and outflow of vehicles in Dasna, which is also the starting point of the six-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to Delhi.
“Many vehicles were trying to move towards Amroha and Moradabad on the NH-9. As part of diversion, they were asked to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) through the Dasna interchange and then move towards Bulandshahr from where they could reach their respective destinations. Further, the Dasna interchange has also become congested as it is the only operational interchange on the EPE for heavy vehicles to move to Kundli, Sonipat and other areas. This is why there was a high volume of traffic,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).
Traffic police later diverted vehicles to the EPE from the Dasna interchange and this took several hours. Officials said that the traffic situation was normalised by 12.30pm.
The EPE has another interchange at Duhai but it is presently shut as it is the entry/exit point for vehicles which use the Delhi-Meerut Road. The Delhi-Meerut Road is presently shut for vehicles as it is the only road which is used by Kanwariyas who are coming all the way from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
“The traffic congestion created a complete mess near Dasna and thousands of vehicles got trapped. I was stuck for over one-and-half hours. The commuters had little knowledge of the diversions,” said Amit Kumar Singh, a daily commuter.
During the previous years, traffic was allowed to move on the erstwhile NH-24 (now NH-9) towards Hapur, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha and Moradabad. But this year police roped in a different diversion plan. Commuters in the city also face major issues due to internal diversions in place due to the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Road.
“The traffic is slow paced within the city limits and traffic personnel do not allow any deviation from the diversion plan. The major roads leading towards Mohan Nagar and Vijay Nagar are also facing frequent traffic congestion due to the Kanwar Yatra diversions. The problem is compounded during peak hours,” said Ruchin Mehra, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.
Traffic police officials said that they have not taken a decision to shut the DME to Meerut and both sides are open at present.
“The Hindon elevated road is also open for traffic. If the inflow of Kanwariyas increases, we will take a decision to make it out of bound for traffic,” SP t Kushwaha added.
Officials are estimating an inflow of about three million Kanwariyas across Ghaziabad.
The Kanwar Yatra is being held after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Four men break into ATM in Najafgarh, make off with ₹6.4 lakh
Four unidentified men with their faces muffled and heads covered broke into the ATM booth of a nationalised bank in Mitraon village near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, cut open the cash dispensing machine and decamped with the cash unit containing ₹6.40 lakh in the early hours of Friday, police said. On June 15, a similar theft of ₹20 lakh by four men was reported from a kiosk in upscale Satya Niketan in south Delhi.
-
Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar. A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres.
-
Sector 137 student tops in Noida region with perfect score in CBSE Class 12
Noida/Ghaziabad: At a perfect score of 500/500, Sector 137 resident Yuvakshi Vig was on cloud nine as the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examination results on Friday. A student of Amity International School, she scored 100 on 100 in all five of her main subjects. Mrigank Pawagi of Vishwa Bharati Public School in Noida scored 499 out of 500 marks.
-
Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar top Noida region in CBSE Class 10 board exams
Noida/Ghaziabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board results on Friday. Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar topped the Noida region with perfect score of 500/500, said officials. “Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida and Vaishnavi Vinod from DPS, Greater Noida scored 500/500 and topped in the Noida region,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE. At Apeejay International School, Greater Noida, Rajalakshmi Anand topped with 95.80%.
-
Greater Noida authority relieves 21 engineers after UP minister issues warning
Greater Noida authority has relieved 21 engineers, leaving the civic body understaffed, officials said. The statement government transferred 28 authority employees on July 2, but seven, including a general manager, have not been relieved yet to ensure proper functioning of municipal work. The move follows a warning issued by Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta which stated that the engineers should either be “relieved or face suspension”.
