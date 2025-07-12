Traffic diversions in Ghaziabad for Kanwar Yatra

Authorities in Ghaziabad have put extensive arrangements in place for the annual Kanwar Yatra, which will span roughly two weeks. The traffic police announced that heavy traffic vehicle (HTV) diversions will begin at 10pm on Friday and remain in effect until the morning of July 25. To manage the influx, the entry of HTVs from Delhi into Ghaziabad will be blocked at border points (SakibAli / Hindustan Times)

The main Kanwar route in Ghaziabad covers 25km from Muradnagar to Tila Mor and 42.5km from the Kadrabad border to the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. An auxiliary route of 53km along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9 will also be affected.

“Movement of HTVs will be completely restricted on all three major roads from Friday night. These vehicles will be diverted via UP-Gate to National Highway-9 and then onto the Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said additional DCP (traffic) Sacchidanand. He added that out of 734 traffic police personnel, 612 have been deployed specifically for Kanwar Yatra duties, while the remaining will manage traffic on non-Kanwar routes.

To manage the influx, the entry of HTVs from Delhi into Ghaziabad will be blocked at border points such as Loni, Tulsi Niketan, Seemapuri, and Anand Vihar. These vehicles will also be re-routed through NH-9. Officials noted that the movement of light vehicles on Kanwar routes will be fully restricted starting July 17.

With the start of the Hindu calendar month of Shravana, large groups of Kanwariyas—mostly heading to Rajasthan and Haryana—have begun passing through the district. “We’ve already started seeing heavy movement of Kanwariyas from Haridwar toward Meerut, and they are expected to reach Ghaziabad in a day or two. We are fully prepared,” said Sacchidanand.

Special arrangements have also been made for HTVs carrying essential goods. These vehicles will be allowed to use diversion routes only between 12.30am and 3am, though their movement will also be restricted from July 17.

Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for crowd control, along with 550 officers at the Dudheshwar Nath temple, where Kanwariyas gather to offer Ganga Jal. Officials have also installed 1,657 CCTVs along the route, all monitored through centralized control rooms.

District magistrate Deepak Meena said all preparations for the yatra have been completed. “We’ve deployed 108 sector magistrates to oversee conditions along the routes and ensure necessary facilities are in place,” he said. “Meat shops along the Kanwar route will remain closed, and liquor shops will be covered with sheets. If required, we may order their complete closure as well.”

He added that road repairs and the covering of electric poles with plastic sheets have also been completed to prevent accidents during the rains.

District excise officer Sanjay Singh said that out of 450 liquor shops in the district, 165 located along Kanwar routes will be covered for the duration of the yatra.