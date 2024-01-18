Traffic police to recommend suspension of driving licences, vehicle registration

Senior officers of the Noida traffic police on Thursday said they have compiled a “hit list” of 246 repeat traffic offenders from over 2,2 million e-fines issued for various offences and said they have shared the registration number of their vehicles with the traffic personnel to seize them on the spot. Noida traffic police have compiled a ’hit list’ of 246 repeat traffic offenders, who have more than 50 e-fines against them, and they stand to lose their driving licences.) (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)

On the directions of the Uttar Pradesh transport department, the traffic police started identifying vehicles that violated traffic rules more than three times, but the hit-list prepared by the Noida traffic police only contains the names of violators who have more than 50 e-fines against them, and all of them remaining unpaid.

On December 2, the Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner had directed the transport department to suspend the driving licences of those who violate traffic rules more than three times. The letter said “the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee has recommended the cancellation of driving licence of a person found speeding, red light jumping, overloading, or drink driving.”

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said, “We have identified as many as 246 vehicles who violated traffic rules more than 50 times in Gautam Budh Nagar.”

“The data was shared with the regional transport officer and traffic police personnel in the city to take strict action. The regional transport office (RTO) will suspend the licence of these repeat offenders and the traffic police were directed to seize these vehicles on the spot during checking,” said Yadav, adding that the hit-list violators committed offences such as speeding, red light jumping, wrong-lane driving and drink driving, among others.

Assistant regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Siyaram Verma said, “As of now, around 300 driving licences have been suspended for violating traffic rules more than three times in the district.”

“We have also written to other RTOs to cancel the licences of these repeat offenders,” said ARTO Verma.

In December, the Noida traffic police also identified around 220,000 three-time traffic violators.

According to the data provided by the traffic police, a total of 219,606 vehicles violated traffic rules three times or more in the district. Of these, 96,890 vehicles are registered with the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department.”

Moreover, 12,482 vehicles have violated the traffic rules 10 times in a row or more and 1,042 violated traffic rules 30 times or more, the data shows.

According to the Noida traffic police, 95,229 e-fines were issued for speeding, 75,520 for red-light jumping, and 475 for drink driving in 2023. A total of 2,214,120 e-fines were issued against 1,887,731 vehicles last year, the data showed.