 Two arrested for attempting to kill 28-year-old man in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two arrested for attempting to kill 28-year-old man in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jun 18, 2024 05:48 AM IST

When Sandeep’s uncle, who runs a gym nearby, heard the gunshot, he came out and was found Sandeep lying in a pool of blood

A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound after two bikers allegedly fired at him following a heated argument over an old rivalry they had in Noida’s Bisrakh locality on Sunday evening, said police on Monday, adding that the suspects have been arrested.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bisrakh police station, and the suspects were arrested from Milak Lachhi area on Monday morning. (HT Photo)
Police said the victim, Sandeep Nagar, 28, resides with his family members in Milak Lachhi village in Bisrakh locality, Greater Noida. In his complaint to police, Sandeep said that on Sunday evening, when he was standing outside his gym in Bisrakh area, two acquittances, identified as Shubhit Nagar, 27, and Sandeep Nagar, 29, a resident of Milak Lachhi village, came up to him on a motorcycle.

“They had an old rivalry between them, and so a heated argument ensued. Shubhit took out a countrymade pistol and fired at Sandeep,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh, adding that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.

“He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, and is informed to be out of danger,” Kumar said.

On a complaint by Sandeep, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bisrakh police station, and the suspects were arrested from Milak Lachhi area on Monday morning.

A countrymade pistol, three live cartridges, and two empty cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

News / Cities / Noida / Two arrested for attempting to kill 28-year-old man in Greater Noida
