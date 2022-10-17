Two die while cleaning septic tank in Ghaziabad’s Khoda

Two labourers allegedly died while cleaning a septic tank of a house in Khoda area of Ghaziabad on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said that one of the workers entered the septic tank first, but fell unconscious after inhaling some poisonous gas. The second worker entered the tank in a bid to rescue him, but he also collapsed. Both of them died later, police added.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sunil Singh (32), and Sunil Kumar (38), both hailing from Bulandshahr. They were living in a rented accommodation in Khoda and worked as daily wage labourers, police added.

Altaf Ansari, the station house officer (SHO) of Khoda police station said that the incident took place around 11am. “The house owner, identified as Rajbali Patel (35), called the two labourers for cleaning pipes and the septic tank,” he said.

SHO Ansari added that local residents came to their rescue after hearing them scream and took them out of the tank before informing the police. “The police team took them to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in Delhi for medical attention but doctors declared them dead on arrival,” he added.

Pawan Sharma, a local resident said, “We were sitting outside our house and saw both the labourers cleaning the septic tank. They suddenly started screaming for help and we rushed to the spot. We saw that both were lying unconscious and a foul smell was coming from the septic tank. We took them out with the help of a rope and also informed the police,” he said.

Police said that the deceased labourers were not wearing any safety equipment or masks. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the reports are awaited. However, the family members of the deceased are yet to lodge a complaint in the matter, police added.