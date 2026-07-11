Meerut Dalit student’s murder: Village sealed amid high tension; Azad, Cong leaders barred from entering

Security has been significantly tightened in a village under the Rohta police station area following the murder of a student from Dalit community, with authorities sealing all major entry points to restrict the access of outsiders, political leaders and the media. According to officials, the lockdown aims to prevent further escalation of tensions following intense protests earlier this week. Azad Samaj Party supremo and MP Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan addresses a gathering during his meeting with the family of the victim (PTI)

The body of a 20-year-old student was found in a sugarcane field in Meerut on May 17. While police have arrested the prime accused in connection with her death, locals and Dalit organisations, outraged by the perceived lack of prompt action, gathered at the Meerut Collectorate on Thursday to demand justice and the arrest of remaining co-conspirators. Authorities subsequently registered cases against several individuals for alleged unlawful assembly, road blockades and violence, with some suspects already remanded to judicial custody.

The situation turned politically volatile following reports that the victim’s family members were mistreated during a police baton charge, and an allegation that a lawyer was assaulted by an officer during the protests.

Amid rising scrutiny, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) national president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad announced plans to visit the victim’s family. On Friday afternoon, police intercepted his convoy at the Sivaya Toll Plaza, which had been turned into a high-security zone. Following a tense verbal exchange, a compromise was reached: the victim’s family was brought to the toll plaza’s control room to meet with the MP.

During the meeting, held in the presence of rural superintendent of police Abhijeet Kumar, Azad interacted with the victim’s mother and sister, pledging his support and assuring them of assistance in their pursuit of justice.

Simultaneously, a Congress delegation acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, was blocked by police at the Rasna Ashram intersection. The delegation, which included party office-bearers such as district coordinator Vishal Vashisth, Arun Tyagi and Naveen Gurjar, said they intended to express solidarity and gather firsthand information but were denied access to the village.