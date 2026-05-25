Two held with ₹24L cash; probe links to GST fraud

Ghaziabad: Two motorcycle-riding men allegedly carrying ₹24 lakh in cash were detained by Ghaziabad police on Saturday night after they failed to reveal the source of the money, officials said on Sunday, adding that both have been handed over to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department for further probe. The suspects, originally from Meerut, are residents of Mustafabad, Delhi, said officials. (Representational image)

“On Saturday around 10 pm, when a police team from Link Road police station was carrying out checking near the Sunshine Border in Ghaziabad, two men on a motorbike were spotted during the routine checking,” said Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sahibabad).

The suspects, originally from Meerut, are residents of Mustafabad, Delhi, said officials.

“During their search, cash of ₹24 lakh wrapped in a plastic bag was found in their possession. When they were interrogated about the cash, the suspects failed to answer where they had brought it from and whom the money belonged to,” the ACP added.

Police said both men failed to give proper answers to multiple queries by officials. Later, they were taken to the police station where their mobile phones were inspected.

“The inspection revealed details of 10 firms, including nine registered in Delhi and one in Haryana. These firms were found to be involved in the GST fraud,” the officer added.

As the case falls under the jurisdiction of the GST and the Income Tax departments, the two were handed over to them for further investigation, police said.