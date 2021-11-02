Home / Cities / Noida News / Two injured as truck hits shanty in Greater Noida
noida news

Two injured as truck hits shanty in Greater Noida

Two persons were injured on Sunday night when a truck driver lost balance of the vehicle and allegedly hit a makeshift shanty erected on the footpath in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area
The victims were sleeping when the incident took place, police said. (Sourced)
The victims were sleeping when the incident took place, police said. (Sourced)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Two persons were injured on Sunday night when a truck driver lost balance of the vehicle and allegedly hit a makeshift shanty erected on the footpath in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area. The victims were sleeping when the incident took place, police said.

Dinesh Kumar, SHO, Badalpur police station, said that a truck bearing Haryana registration number was going from Ghaziabad to Bulandshahr. “The driver lost balance near Chapraula village around 12.30am. The truck hit the footpath and two persons – Rohtas,50, and Mukesh, 23, -- were injured in the incident,” he said.

A police team reached the spot after getting the information and rushed the victims to a private hospital. Rohtas received head injuries while Mukesh was injured in his legs, the SHO said, adding the duo is out of danger.

“Police have seized the truck and detained the driver, Sanjay. The driver said that the truck’s brakes failed that led to the incident. He was not drunk at the time of incident. We will register a case once we receive a complaint,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out