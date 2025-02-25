Two injured in celebratory fire during wedding in Greater Noida

Two waiters were shot and injured at a banquet hall during a wedding in Greater Noida on Sunday night when a man fired a gun in the air to mark the celebrations, police said, adding that the accused was arrested on Monday and booked on charges of attempt to murder. The accused was identified as Shivam Kumar, 23, a resident of Bisrakh in Greater Noida. He use an illegal pistol. (HT Photo)

“At 10pm on Sunday, a baarat came from Bisrakh to a banquet hall in Sakipura, Surajpur. When the families were about to sit for the dwarchar ceremony, a man from the bridegroom’s side fired one or two rounds in the air at the instigation of his friends,” said BS Vir Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“It has not yet been confirmed how many rounds were fired, but a bullet passed through the neck of a waiter, identified as Santosh Kumar, 25, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, and then hit the shoulder of another waiter, Ishwar Dayal, a resident of Firozabad,” he added.

The wedding was immediately stopped and police were alerted through the emergency helpline number 112. By the time police arrived on the scene, the accused had fled.

“The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were undergoing treatment. They are reported to be out of danger,” said ACP Singh.

Police formed three teams to apprehend the accused and tracked him down to Surajpur after an extensive search lasting 15 hours, police said. “The accused was identified as Shivam Kumar, 23, a resident of Bisrakh in Greater Noida. He use an illegal pistol,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer of the Surajpur police station.

A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Surajpur police station on Monday, police said.

This is the second incident of celebratory firing during a wedding in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last eight days.

On February 16, around 8.45 pm, a two-year-old boy who was watching a wedding procession snake through his congested Noida neighborhood was killed after the revellers fired a few shots as part of celebratory firing, shooting him in the head. The incident took place at Aghapur village near Noida Sector 41.

Police warn banquet hall operators

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday issued a notice to all banquet halls in the district saying it will take action against banquet hall operators if any firing incident is reported from their premises.

“Considering the two back-to-back firing incidents seriously, on Monday we have made guidelines for the banquet and marriage halls in the district. The notices and instructions for conducting marriages have been sent to all the banquet halls,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“Carrying firearms during events is strictly prohibited. If any incident related to the display of firearms or celebratory firing is reported, legal action will be taken against both the firearm holder and the banquet hall operator,” said DCP Avasthy.

The police also issued instructions regarding theft, physical altercations, serving liquor without a valid licence, loud music, and parking issues during wedding ceremonies.

The notice said, “The fire safety system at the establishments must be in working condition, and the fire alarm switch should not be turned off. Adequate parking arrangements should be made near the venue to avoid blocking roads and creating traffic jams. Vehicles should not be parked on roads or non-designated parking areas. Consumption of alcohol without permission or a licence is prohibited. Guests should be requested not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol and to follow traffic rules. CCTV cameras with recording capabilities must be installed to ensure clarity in case of any untoward incidents and to aid in evidence collection. All electrical safety measures must be ensured.”

Police said that if anyone is found violating these rules, legal action will be taken.