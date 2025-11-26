Two killed as dumper hits e-rickshaw near Noida Sector 49

Noida: Two people, including a woman, were crushed to death under the wheels of a dumper associated with the Noida authority allegedly after it rear-ended an e-rickshaw near the Sector 49 traffic signal on Tuesday afternoon, police said. E-rickshaw driver Anees and passenger Rajendri came under the wheels and suffered multiple injuries, including head injuries. (HT Photos)

The unidentified driver of the truck fled the scene following the incident, they added.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Anees, 30, a resident of Kulesara, Noida, and Rajendri, 35, a resident of Delhi, said officers, adding that the woman’s husband Raju (single name), however, survived with injuries in the incident.

“On Tuesday afternoon, when the three were headed to the City Centre from the Sector 49 traffic signal in an e-rickshaw, a dumper hit their vehicle. E-rickshaw driver Anees and passenger Rajendri came under the wheels and suffered multiple injuries, including head injuries. Raju fell to the other side and sustained minor injuries,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

The collision left the e-rickshaw badly damaged. “It is believed that the dumper was speeding, which resulted in extensive damage on the busy road,” the officer added.

The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle while fleeing. Upon receiving information from some passerby, the police rushed to the site and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Raju was rushed to hospital from where he was discharged soon after, said officials.

“Rajendri had come to Noida with her husband to attend a religious function. The incident occurred when they were returning home and the dumper which hit e-rickshaw is linked to the authority,” said station house officer (Sector 39) Jitendra Kumar, adding that the dumper has been seized and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from aggrieved family members.

In the November road safety month, the traffic police are also issuing challans against auto, tempo and slow-moving vehicles for violating traffic rules. “10,061 e-challans were issued and 23 vehicles were seized on Tuesday,” said traffic police in a statement.