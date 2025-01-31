Two men sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while another suffered a grievous head injury after a 23-year-old man, along with his four acquaintances, allegedly assaulted and fired at them following a road rage incident in Noida, Phase 3, on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. Two men sustain gunshot wounds, another head injuries in road-rage incident in Noida

Police identified the two men with gunshot wounds as Rohit Yadav, 24, a resident of Behlolpur, and Dhruv Yadav, 25, who drives an earthmover and resides in Ghari Chaukhandi in Noida. The man with the grievous head injury was identified as Bablu, 25, also a resident of Ghari Chaukhandi.

Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed that a dispute broke out after earthmover driver Dhruv Yadav asked a car driver to give way for his earthmover and he refused.

“On Thursday around 12.15am, Dhruv Yadav, an earthmover operator, was returning home along with Rohit and Bablu after finishing work when he spotted a car blocking his way near Sector 66, Mamura,” said Rajeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, central Noida.

“Dhruv requested the car driver to give way for the earthmover, but the driver refused to do so and a fight broke out. The car driver, identified as Azad Besla, 23, called over his four acquaintances. Together, they assaulted Dhruv and his colleagues,” the ACP said.

Dhruv’s father, Munna Yadav, said, “They (suspects) fired more than 10 rounds and my son and his friend Rohit, who work with him, sustained gunshot wounds while Bablu suffered head injuries.After we received information about the incident, we rushed to the hospital where my son was operated on Thursday evening.”

Police said Besla, is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition when the incident took place. A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase-3 police station against the suspects, and efforts are underway to nab him and his four acquaintances.