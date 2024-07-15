Two police constables arrested after licensed revolver misfires in Noida mall parking

Two constables of Ghaziabad police were arrested after one of them misfired a weapon in the parking lot of Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38, on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said on Monday. The two constables were suspended on Monday for mishandling the weapon as it is their duty check the chamber while installing the magazine back in the gun. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The two have been suspended and sent to police lines by the Ghaziabad police for mishandling the weapon, senior officers said.

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the incident happened around 2.15am on Saturday.

“A security guard informed the police that a gunshot was heard in the mall’s parking lot in the middle of the night. A team from Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot and found that the gunshot was fired from a Swift car. Two people were found sitting in the car and were identified as Dheeraj Yadav and Mukul Yadav, both in their 30s, and deployed as constables with the Indirapuram police station of Ghaziabad,” said the ADCP.

He said the revolver was the Mukul’s duty licensed weapon, not a personal one.

During inquiry, they told police that the gun accidentally went off.

“Arms are not allowed to be taken inside the mall, hence when the two constables went to the mall, they kept the gun in their car’s dashboard. Around 2am, when they returned to their car and picked up the gun, it suddenly misfired. As per precautionary measures, a gun owner is supposed to remove the magazine of the weapon whenever it is stored somewhere and check the chamber of the gun as well,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered in the matter under charges of negligence with respect to licensed revolver by a government official of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, said the ADCP.

“The two constables were arrested by the police and later given bail as the charges were under bailable offence,” said Mishra.

The Ghaziabad police has suspended the two constables.

“The two were suspended on Monday for mishandling the weapon as it is their duty check the chamber while installing the magazine back in the gun. The two constables have been sent to police lines,” a senior officer at Indirapuram police station said.