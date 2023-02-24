Two shooters arrested for planned murder in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police arrested two sharp-shooters on Thursday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man in Muradnagar on February 11. The suspects, Uvesh Qureshi and Mohammad Uvez, were hired for ₹2 lakh by the prime suspect, Haji Adnan, who was nursing a grudge against the deceased, Shamshad Ahmad, said police officers. The suspects, Uvesh Qureshi and Mohammad Uvez, were hired to commit murder for ₹ 2 lakh, according to police officers. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, Adnan, a resident of Meerut, is related to Ahmad. “Adnan and his wife were having a marital dispute and the woman was living at her parents’ house. The deceased, Ahmad, was acting as a mediator between the two and he was taking the woman’s side. This infuriated Adnan, who thought that his wife was not returning to their house because of Ahmad. So, he decided to murder Ahmad,” said deputy commissioner of police (rural) Ravi Kumar.

“Adnan roped in the two sharp-shooters with the help of his relatives and friends to murder Ahmad. A week before the murder, he went on a pilgrimage. He returned to India two days after the murder and is on the run,” said Kumar.

The two shooters arrived on a scooty at Ahmad’s workplace in Muradnagar and shot him twice, killing him on the spot. Ahmad’s family registered a first information report in the case on the same day. The police started an investigation and traced the suspects with the help of surveillance and local informers, said officers. On Thursday, the police also recovered the scooty and pistol used in the crime.

During interrogation, Qureshi told police that he and another man, Mohammad Naukhez, were tasked to kill Ahmad. But Naukhez was arrested by Hapur police on February 7 and lodged in jail.

“After this, Qureshi roped in his cousin Mohammad Uvez to kill Ahmad. Adnan and four other suspects, who were part of the conspiracy to kill Ahmad, are on the run and we are trying to track them at the earliest. These suspects came for a recce to Ahmad’s house in a Scorpio and an I20 car on two occasions,” Kumar added.