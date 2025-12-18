Two thefts busted in Noida; electronics worth 2 crore recovered

htreporters@hindustantimes.com In the first instance, the four suspects who allegedly operated across the National Capital Region (NCR), targeting crowded public places and political rallies to snatch mobile phones and other electronic devices were apprehended by Phase-1 police. (HT Archive)

Noida Seven men were arrested on Wednesday in two separate theft cases in Sector 113 and Phase-1, police said.

In the first instance, the four suspects who allegedly operated across the National Capital Region (NCR), targeting crowded public places and political rallies to snatch mobile phones and other electronic devices were apprehended by Phase-1 police.

Police identified the suspects as Feroz, 27, Fardeen, 41, Salim, 38 and Danish, 35, all residents of Delhi.

“They specifically targeted people carrying high-end mobile phones, among other electronics, stealing them by snatching or pickpocketing,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Yamuna Prasad.

He added, “The mastermind of the gang, Danish, used to purchase the stolen mobile phones, collect them at his shop, and then supply them on demand. Expensive mobile phones were either sold directly or dismantled for parts and supplied accordingly.”

Police recovered 60 phones, 28 tablets, and parts of 265 mobile phones from the accused. The total estimated market value of the seized items is around ₹2 crore, said police.

A case has been registered under sections 317(2) and 317(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with stolen property.

In a separate case, the Sector 113 police arrested three men allegedly involved in cash and laptop robbery. The accused were identified as Jahid Ali 19, Tarun, 20 and Pushpendra, 18.

The suspects would intercept victims at night, assault them, and flee after looting their belongings. To evade capture or intimidate onlookers, they carried firearms and knives, police said.

Police recovered ₹95,000 in cash, a laptop, a stolen motorcycle used in the crime, and a firearm.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS, including 309(4) for robbery, 324(4) for criminal trespass, 317(2) for stolen property, and Sections 3/4/25 of the Arms Act, said police.