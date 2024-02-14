Two-week Saras fair to begin in Noida from February 16

Showcasing best of crafts of rural women self-help groups from across the country, the Saras Ajeevika Mela is back in Noida for the fourth time, and is slated to begin from February 16, officials said on Wednesday. The fair is organised by the ministry of rural development and the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). More than 80 cultural performances will be staged at the fair, said organisers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The colourful fair, which will be held till March 4 at Noida Haat in Sector 33A, will feature artefacts from over 400 rural women from 28 states, and will include items such as handicrafts, handloom and regional cuisines. The fair is organised by the ministry of rural development and the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

Food stalls serving regional cuisines from 18 states such as Rajasthani gatte curry, Bengal’s fish curry, Telangana’s chicken, Bihar’s litti chokha and Punjab’s sarson ka saag with makki roti, among others, will be the highlights of the fair, said organisers.

More than 80 cultural performances will be staged at the fair, said organisers.

Different stalls selling handloom, saris, garments, jewellery, wooden products, water hyacinth hand bags, Madhubani paintings and Sikki crafts from Bihar as well as bell metal products from Chhattisgarh will be set up at Noida Haat.

Speaking to reporters, Lokesh M, chief executive officer of Noida authority, said residents are fortunate to have such a fair in the city.

“The aim of the fair is to empower rural women by providing a direct market for their products, enhancing their marketing skills, and fostering cultural exchange. Through exhibitions, sales, and cultural programmes, the fair aims to promote economic empowerment and preserve their cultural heritage. Through Noida Haat, we are providing a free-for-all infrastructure to the ministry to hold this fair and residents are fortunate that such an event is being held in the city,” he said.

According to Swati Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of rural development, the fair gives a platform for rural women to showcase their skills, sell their products and help connect with bulk buyers.

“Each of the women at the fair has her own story of inspiration and struggle, through which she has reached here, and this fair is a platform for them to showcase their skills to the world outside their village or state” said Sharma.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said, “At this fair, the rural women entrepreneurs who have come here from across the country will also get to learn from each other and gain exposure in terms of market experience and entrepreneurship”.