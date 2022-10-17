Home / Cities / Noida News / Two-yr-old girl raped and thrown near railway tracks in Gzb

noida news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Ghaziabad: A local resident on Saturday morning informed police that a two-year-old girl was lying near a railway line on Link Road in an injured condition

ByHT Correspondent

Ghaziabad: A local resident on Saturday morning informed police that a two-year-old girl was lying near a railway line on Link Road in an injured condition. Police reached the spot and took the girl to hospital for medical attention where doctors said that she was raped.

It took over 24 hours for police to locate the mother of the girl and four teams were formed to nab the suspect, police said, adding that officials have also detained five people for questioning.

Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city-2) said that on Saturday morning, police received a phone call from a local resident named Mohammad Naushad. He informed police that he saw the girl lying near the railway line without clothes.

“On the basis of a complaint received from Naushad, police registered an FIR against unknown suspects under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” SP Singh said.

Police also shared information about the girl with the Delhi Police on Saturday morning. Late night, Delhi Police said that Anand Vihar police station received a missing complaint of the girl.

“We reached the mother of the girl on Sunday morning and during questioning, she revealed that her daughter was missing since Friday evening. The mother of the victim is mentally disturbed and begs for a living. Initial investigation revealed that the mother came to Kaushambi bus depot a month ago along with her daughter, but she is unable to give any more details,” SP Singh added.

Monday, October 17, 2022
