UK-based radiology lab’s software system hacked in Noida; 59 patient reports tampered with

An unidentified suspect allegedly hacked into the software system of United Kingdom-based “Vital Radiology” lab’s branch in Nodia’s Sector 26 and deleted as many as 57 diagnostic reports of patients, said police on Monday, adding that the suspect also added some abusive content in two other reports. On January 9, between 2.54am and 3.15am, an unidentified suspect hacked into the software system of the radiology lab and deleted57 CT-MRI diagnostic reports of patients that were stored in the system. (Representational image)

On a complaint by the radiology lab director, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and started an investigation.

The complainant director, Dr Ashok Chauhan, said the radiology lab is headquartered in the UK, and he is heading the Indian branch in Noida.

“On January 9, between 2.54am and 3.15am, an unidentified suspect hacked into the software system of the radiology lab and deleted57 CT-MRI diagnostic reports of patients that were stored in the system,” he said.

“The suspect even added some abusive content in two reports and tried to edit more reports. Just as he was working to damage more reports, our software engineer noticed the suspicious login and the changes made,” Chaihan said.

“Before the hacker could make more changes, we managed to restore our login and password and also restored the deleted files. The hacker had changed all login IDs and passwords to the software,” said Chauhan.

“The deletion of these diagnostic reports has disrupted our workflow and, as a result, has impacted patient care and their lives. The inclusion of offensive language undermines the professionalism and trust reposed in our work environment. This action appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm our operations, the reputation of the company, and patient health and life,” Chauhan said in the FIR.

“It has not been ascertained yet whether someone within the organisation is the hacker or an outsider. It is to trace the suspect and to ensure that he/she does not cause harm to patient lives in the future that we decided to file a complaint,” said the lab director.

A case under Section 66 (computer-related offence) of the IT Act was registered against the unidentified suspect at the Sector 20 police station, and efforts are underway to nab the suspect, said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.