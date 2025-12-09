Unauthorised toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway sparks outrage among road users

Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), currently run by the Mumbai-based Suraksha Group, has set up an illegal toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway near Sector 29 nearly a month ago, causing inconvenience and distress to residents of nearby villages and other expressway users. JIL chief executive officer Abhijit Gohil disputed the allegation, saying the toll plaza complies with the terms of the concession. “As per the rules, we have the mandate to levy toll on the entire 165km Yamuna Expressway,” he said. (HT Archive)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) had issued a notice directing JIL to remove the toll plaza, but the firm has disregarded the order and continues to collect money from commuters, alleged residents.

Residents and allottees of industrial and group housing plots near the Noida International Airport site in Jewar have complained to Yeida that JIL set up the additional toll plaza despite failing to build a 30km stretch of service road along the expressway, an obligation intended to serve nearby villages and local businesses.

“We have directed JIL to immediately remove the toll plaza, which is not built as per the rules. If JIL does not remove it, we will take appropriate action. I am not aware whether toll collection has been stopped yet,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

“We will direct the project general manager to examine the concessionaire agreement and then impose a penalty or take action as per the rules,” Bhatia said.

There are three authorised toll plazas on the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra — Jewar, Mathura and Agra toll plazas.

Residents have also demanded action and penalties against JIL for illegally operating a toll and collecting money from commuters, adding that the plaza is causing congestion during peak hours.

“We will stage a series of protests if this toll plaza is not removed. We demand stern action against JIL, which hasn’t yet built the service road, causing daily problems for thousands of commuters,” said Praveen Bharatiya, president of Corruption Free India.