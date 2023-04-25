30 lakh cash robbed at gunpoint from showroom in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police have registered a case against two unidentified suspects for allegedly robbing an electronic showroom by holding two employees at gunpoint in New Arya Nagar on Sunday, officials said on Monday. Showroom owner Harsimran Singh Saluja (in turban) lodges a complaint at Sihani Gate police station, in Ghaziabad. (HT Photo)

According to the police, during the investigation, it was found that the suspects, wearing helmets and masks, entered the office located next to the showroom, where all the sales’ cash is kept in a vault. The manager and peon of the showroom were present during the time, counting and depositing cash, and had put down the shutter of the showroom when the suspects barged in at 10.10 PM, threatening the workers with a gun, and decamped with ₹30 lakh cash, officials said.

Nipun Aggarwal, the deputy commissioner of the police, city, said that the entire incident was recorded in CCTV footage, but the suspects could not be identified as their faces were covered. “Harsimran Singh Saluja , owner of Overseas Pvt Ltd, who has several electronic showrooms in Ghaziabad and is a resident of Raj Nagar, filed a complaint at the Sihani Gate police station, and an FIR was registered under sections of robbery (392) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

DCP also said that the manager who was present during the robbery has been working for the owner for the last 30 years and is a trusted employee.

“The police have deployed teams to nab the suspects, and the CCTV footage from the showroom and the surrounding areas are being checked to identify them. Manual intelligence teams are also involved in the search,” he added.

