Universities requiring students to attend airport inauguration triggers debate

Greater Noida: The messages allegedly circulated by universities in Gautam Budh Nagar requiring students to attend the inauguration of the Noida international airport on Saturday morning have drawn widespread online criticism . Students said the universities shared multiple messages asking students to attend the inauguration at the airport (HT)

A student from Galgotias University, requesting anonymity, claimed the university shared multiple text messages asking students to attend the inauguration ceremony at the airport, regardless of scheduled holidays or classes.

“A faculty member circulated the communication and required student participation. Students who had no scheduled classes were also told to attend and we were additionally granted two days of attendance,” the student claimed.

Another message, which went viral on social media, has been attributed to Neha Singh, whom students identify as the head of the communication department at the university. Singh was previously in the limelight over a separate controversy involving the display of a Chinese robo dog at the AI Summit.

The alleged message read: “Dear students, Please note that it’s mandatory to come to the university tomorrow, 28.03.2026. There are buses arranged from the campus to take you to the Airport inauguration. If you’re unable to get transport from your hostels, you may carpool and come. Reporting time is 7:45am. Two days’ attendance will be given for tomorrow.”

The student further claimed the university aimed to fill around 8,000 seats at the inauguration venue, though no formal penalty for absence was communicated.

The university did not respond to queries on the matter.

A Sharda University spokesperson told HT that out of around 1,200 invited students, approximately 1,000 attended the inauguration. According to the spokesperson, the district inspector of schools (DIOS) provided around 20 buses for travel. Attendance was not mandatory and no incentive was given, the spokesperson said.

“While a few students made their own travel arrangements, transport was organised for the majority of them. The university arranged buses for pick-up and drop-off, and additional buses were facilitated by the DIOS.”

Students of JSS Academy of Technical Education in Sector 62, Noida, said they were also asked to attend Saturday’s inauguration. They said that while attendance was not mandatory in their case, incentives were offered.

According to the alleged messages, attendees would receive two days’ attendance and a certificate of appreciation.

“It is a golden opportunity to attend the inauguration of Jewar Airport… Two days of attendance and a certificate of appreciation are provided to all students who are attending the programme,” read the alleged message, which was sent along with a form for students to fill.

Dr Shiddayya S Shirur, controller of examinations at the university, told HT: “Attendance was not mandatory. Around 1,000 students attended. We arranged pick-up and drop-off from the college itself.”

Shirur claimed that a meeting had been held with colleges and schools earlier to facilitate student participation by the chief development officer (CDO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The CDO did not respond to queries.

Reacting to these messages, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha said such practices were inappropriate. “No, I understand it’s an inauguration and an important occasion. However, the notices sent to colleges and schools, and the practice of bringing people in buses in large numbers, is not appropriate. It doesn’t sit well. I have also heard that students from a reputed university are being asked to attend, along with teachers who earned considerable recognition during the recent AI summit,” Jha told PTI in an interview.