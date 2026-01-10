UP body okays four-lane bridgeover Hindon River barrage to ease commute

The Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas Parishad has given an in-principle approval for construction of a four-lane bridge at Hindon River barrage. The move is likely to facilitate commuters movement to trans-Hindon areas and Hindon elevated road to reach Delhi, said officials. Currently, the Hindon barrage has a single-lane road used only by light vehicles such as two-wheelers and bicycles. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)

Officials added that the 200 metre-long bridge will cost around ₹51 crore and construction will be taken up by the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited.

“The in-principal approval has been given to the project and it is likely to get complete in one year. Once completed, it will help commuters to travel between Siddharth Vihar, Vijay Nagar, Indirapuram, and Vasundhara. It will also provide a short-cut to reach the Hindon elevated road,” said AK Mittal, superintending engineer of UP Avas Vikas.

Currently, the Hindon barrage has a single-lane road used only by light vehicles such as two-wheelers and bicycles. “The new bridge will provide a stable and better connectivity for other types of vehicles. These vehicles can use the two new extensions of the Hindon elevated road to Delhi, saving time and distance,” Mittal added.

In April, 2025, senior officials of UP Avas Vikas Parishad proposed a new bridge at the Hindon barrage.

They also suggested a ramp up from the Indirapuram side to take commuters to UP-Gate and a ramp down on the opposite side at Vasundhara for commuters coming in from UP-Gate.

Presently, the Hindon elevated road has only a single ramp down at Kanawani for commuters coming in from Raj Nagar Extension. So, this ramp down cannot be used to ascend the elevated road. Hence, one ramp up is proposed near Kanawani so commuters can take the Hindon elevated road towards Delhi.

In October, 2025, the UP government approved the project providing the two extensions, about 400 metres each side, to the Hindon elevated road at a cost of about ₹200 crore.