UP minister lauds govt schemes as BJP marks 12 years at Centre
Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Singh praised the Modi government's welfare efforts, emphasizing grassroots impact of schemes like PM Jan Dhan and Ayushman Bharat.
NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department minister and Gautam Budh Nagar district in-charge, Brijesh Singh, said the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s welfare, infrastructure, and economic initiatives have successfully reached beneficiaries at the grassroots level.
The minister was speaking at a programme in Noida’s Sector 27, marking 12 years of the PM Modi-led administration at the Centre.
“The government’s objective has been to ensure that the benefits of every welfare scheme reach the last person in the queue. The trust reposed by people in the government and its commitment to service have been the biggest strengths of this journey,” Singh said, citing schemes such as PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, etc.
The minister also highlighted other government initiatives, stating that benefit transfer (DBT) mechanisms, Kisan Credit Cards, PM SVANidhi, MUDRA loans, and infrastructure projects like the Chenab Bridge, Atal Tunnel and the expansion of the Vande Bharat train network had significantly contributed to the country’s growth and welfare.
Singh referred to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and said the government was promoting rooftop solar installations to encourage clean energy adoption and reduce household electricity expenditure.
BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, BJP office-bearers and senior district administration officials were present at the programme.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
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