Bulandshahr , A man involved in the murder of an e-rickshaw driver was arrested following an encounter with the police and the SWAT team in Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. UP: Murder-accused arrested after encounter with police, SWAT in Bulandshahr

According to the police, the accused sustained a leg injury after being shot during the encounter and has been taken to the hospital. However, his accomplice managed to evade capture by seizing the opportunity of the darkness.

The injured man has been identified as Faizan, a resident of Sikandrabad. The absconding suspect has been identified as Zaid, also from Sikandrabad. Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, a spent shell, and a live cartridge from Faizan.

Explaining the sequence of events, Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said that a vehicle check was being conducted on Santpura Road in the Sikandrabad police station area late Friday night. During the check, a suspicious e-rickshaw was signalled to stop, but it sped off toward Sanauta Road. The police pursued it, but the e-rickshaw became stuck on an unpaved track.

According to the CO, there were two men in the e-rickshaw. When cornered, both fired upon the police team with the intention to kill. The police returned fire in self-defence, resulting in Faizan being shot in the leg. The second suspect managed to escape.

During interrogation, Faizan allegedly confessed that he and Zaid had murdered Vipin whose body was discovered on June 2 in a drain outside a closed factory on Chola Road in the Sikandrabad police station area.

The duo allegedly killed Vipin with the intention of robbing his e-rickshaw and had dumped his body in the drain.

Faizan has been sent to the hospital for treatment, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend Zaid, police said.

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