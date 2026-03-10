Lucknow, Noida International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Christoph Schnellmann, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday and presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Centre. UP: Noida Airport CEO meets Adityanath, presents aerodrome licence

According to a state government statement, the delegation, led by Schnellmann, also briefed Adityanath about the project's progress, its inauguration and the commencement of commercial flight operations.

The greenfield project at Jewar is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh government in a PPP model.

Following the issuance of the aerodrome licence, the process related to the airport's inauguration and the commercial services will move forward, the statement said.

Officials informed the chief minister that the airport's aerodrome security programme is currently under review by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Once the security clearance is granted, the airport management will coordinate with the concerned agencies to finalise the date for its formal inauguration and the launch of commercial operations.

The Noida International Airport, being developed in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, is a major greenfield project aimed at strengthening connectivity between the National Capital Region, western Uttar Pradesh and major cities across India and the world, the statement said.

The airport is being developed in four phases. In the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal building have been constructed with an annual passenger handling capacity of around 12 million.

The terminal building in the first phase covers an area of about 1.38 lakh square metres and will include 48 check-in counters, nine security screening lanes and nine immigration counters. Domestic and international lounges are also being developed for passenger convenience.

The airport will have 10 aero-bridges and 28 aircraft parking stands, while the runway has been designed to handle around 30 flight operations per hour, the statement said.

A cargo and logistics hub is also being developed within the airport complex. In the initial phase, it will have a capacity of about 2.5 lakh tonnes of cargo annually, which will later be expanded to around 1.5 million tonnes, it said.

The airport will be equipped with advanced technology, including DigiYatra-based biometric processing, self-baggage drop facilities and digital passenger processing systems to ensure faster and smoother passenger movement.

With a focus on sustainability, the airport is being developed with a net-zero emissions target and will include facilities such as solar energy generation, rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle charging infrastructure within the campus, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.