UP prepares plan to treat sewage flow into Hindon river

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to tap seven untreated drains flowing into the river Hindon in Ghaziabad, estimating the cost at around ₹630 crore, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the DPR has been drafted in line with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with a petition filed by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta, who raised concerns over pollution in the Hindon and its tributaries.

“The DPR has been prepared, and it involves a cost of about ₹630 crore, including operations and maintenance for 15 years. The plan encompasses tapping seven drains and constructing a 140MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), which would require about 40,000 sqm of land. The DPR will soon be sent for approval, and land will be sought from the municipal corporation,” said an officer from Jal Nigam who requested anonymity.

To be sure, here, “tapping” means connecting drains to the main sewer network to stop untreated sewage from flowing into rivers.

Officials said Ghaziabad has nine untapped drains discharging into the Hindon. Two of these, at Arthala and Karhera, with a combined discharge of 11MLD, are already being addressed under a ₹546.94-crore project in Sahibabad, which includes a 68MLD STP. The STP is expected to begin operations by December, while the full project is targeted for completion by June 2026, they said.

KP Anand, general manager (water works), Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, said funds for the new seven-drain project would be sought from the Namami Gange Mission. “The Jal Nigam has prepared the DPR, and the corporation will provide land available behind Mahamaya Stadium,” Anand said.

The seven drains to be tapped are located at City Forest, Hindon Vihar, Nandgram, Kaila Bhatta, Pratap Vihar, Rahul Vihar, and Dasna, discharging a total of 139MLD, officials said.

In an affidavit filed before the NGT on September 10, the UP chief secretary stated that total sewage generation in the Hindon basin stands at 943.63MLD, while 20 STPs with 953.5MLD installed capacity currently utilise only 658.2MLD. In Ghaziabad alone, 480MLD of sewage is generated, and 10 STPs handle 381MLD, the affidavit noted.

During an NGT hearing on January 24, state counsels said a fresh affidavit would be filed by the UP chief secretary based on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) action plan and the tribunal’s time-bound directives.

The CPCB’s report, dated July 9, 2024, included the action plan titled “Pollution Source Mapping of River Hindon and Its Tributaries and Restoration Plan for Polluted Stretches,” prepared in August 2023. “Despite the tribunal’s repeated directions, plans to depollute the river and tap the drains have been delayed. Lack of will and planning has created an urgent need for action. The NGT should take note of these delays,” petitioner Gupta said.