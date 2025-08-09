UP state bridge corporation threatens to halt construction of Chilla elevated road

The Uttar Pradesh state bridge corporation (UPSBC) on Friday said that the construction of the crucial Chilla elevated road will be halted due to the non-payment of bills by the Noida authority. The Chilla elevated road begins from Delhi’s Chilla (Mayur Vihar - Sector 14A, Noida border) and ends at Mahamaya Flyover is being built to decongest Delhi-Noida link road, said officials aware of the matter. The Noida authority has not cleared the ₹ 100 crore bill of the contractor, said officials.

“Earlier last month, a bill of ₹65 crore was raised that is still not cleared by the Noida authority. And recently another bill of ₹35 crore is also not cleared by the authority as of now. This will affect the construction pace at the site, and the construction will be halted as it can not be continued if the authority will not pay the pending bill on time,” said Sandip Gupta, chief general manager, UPSBC on Friday.

Gupta further said that they have written and informed the authority about this through meetings, and written communication many times.

The authority however denied that it is not ready to make the payments to the UPSBC.

“All the bills are paid and there is no point in halting the work as it will affect the crucial Chilla elevated road project. We met with the UPSBC officials this week and discussed the issues. We will talk to them and resolve the issue if any,” said AK Arora, general manager of the Noida authority.

The Chilla elevated road is a 5.9km, six-lane corridor, which is being built to connect Mayur Vihar in Delhi with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near the Mahamaya flyover.

Noida authority’s inspection on July 25 flagged concerns over the steel quality. CEO Lokesh M issued a notice asking UPSBCL to replace the material. The Authority has asked UPSBC for clarification on the steel issue and is reviewing its claims.

“The authority’s claims with regard to the quality of steel are baseless. It is approved by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and conforms to BIS, IRC, and MORTH standards,” said Gupta.

According to UPSBC, the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contract mandates that 90% of payments be released within 10 days of billing, and the delay violates contractual terms, affecting both cash flow and project pace. UPSBCL has also sought clearance of more than ₹7 crore in older dues for work completed by a previous contractor, submitted in 2021 and 2022.

The Chilla project, first proposed in 2012, has suffered multiple delays due to funding issues, realignment of a GAIL pipeline, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Construction resumed in March 2025 with a revised cost of ₹893 crore and a completion target of three years. Once finished, it is expected to significantly ease congestion and improve regional connectivity.