U.P. transport department mandates online verification of school vehicles

Noida: School authorities in Uttar Pradesh are now required to upload details of school transport, including registration and other documents on a web portal till April 15, according to a directive issued by the state transport department, officials said on Tuesday. Nand Kumar, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the portal to upload the documents will go live from Wednesday (April 1), and the deadline is April 15. (HT Archive)

The department has mandated online verification of school vehicles in a bid to boost students’ safety, they said, adding that the step will facilitate checking of safety-related documents by concerned departments such as the transport and education departments at one platform.

As part of the initiative, the department has developed an online platform called the UP Integrated School Vehicle Management Portal (UPISVMP) for uploading the school vehicles-related details, the transport department said in a statement on Monday.

“The transport department will carry out physical inspections of vehicles and cross-check the uploaded information with actual records. District-level authorities, including education and transport officials, will also be involved in ensuring compliance,” it added.

Nand Kumar, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the portal to upload the documents will go live from Wednesday (April 1), and the deadline is April 15.

“During this period, all schools (more than 500) of Gautam Budh Nagar are required to upload complete details of all vehicles operating under them. They must also submit a declaration confirming the accuracy of the information. If a school does not operate any vehicles, it must still submit a declaration stating so,” he said.

The move follows instructions from the Government of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen student safety and streamline monitoring through digital systems. Kumar said, “The move has been taken considering an Agra school bus incident in which a Class 1 girl died after falling through a broken floorboard.”

Authorities have directed all schools to complete the required process by uploading documents related to the transport facilities provided to students and avoid any action.

Notably, earlier the transport department officials used to check the such fitness documents manually.

“The campaign aims to ensure that vehicles transporting students meet safety standards and comply with regulations,” he added.