UP anti-terrorism squad to build second headquarters near Jewar airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (UPATS) is set to build its second headquarters near Noida International Airport at Jewar as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has agreed to allot land for the new building.

Officials of UPATS said that the new headquarters will cater to the western UP region.

Yeida has decided to allot two acres of land for free in Sector 32, which is located adjacent to the airport site. Yeida and UPATS are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding for the project next week.

“UPATS officials are likely to visit our office next week to finish formalities related with the land allotment. We have reserved the land for the purpose in Sector 32. Having the headquarters of ATS near airport will be an added advantage in terms of safety to citizens, investors and other stakeholders,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

UPATS also wants to build a residential facility near the proposed headquarters. At present, the anti-terror agency has its headquarters in Lucknow.

Following the demands from UPATS, senior officials of Yeida on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the plot in Sector 32 and directed the staff to take required steps to ready the land for the anti-terror agency.

“We will issue allotment letter to UPATS next week after a discussion with the officials. We will allot the land for free. The building will be developed by ATS with its funds,” said Singh.

When asked about the proposed headquarters, UPATS inspector general GK Goswamy said, “We will visit the site next week.” However, he refused to comment further.

The work on the airport project is likely to start by June this year. Yeida officials said that UPATS wants to finish the building work soon after the airport work begins.