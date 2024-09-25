UP international trade show gets off to a glittering start in Greater Noida

With over 2,500 exhibitors from 80 countries, the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 got off to a glittering start at the India expo mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. A pavilion at the UP International Trade Show, which got underway at the India Expo Mart, in Greater Noida, on Wednesday. The trade show will end on September 29. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Inaugurating the event, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh’s rapid industrial growth, and emphasised the state’s crucial role in India’s broader economic ambitions.

He also highlighted the state’s efforts to attract global investment, particularly through initiatives such as “One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, aimed at promoting local craftsmanship and small businesses. He also praised the inclusion of Vietnam as the partner country for this edition of the trade show, which has reinforced the international focus of the event.

“Uttar Pradesh is not just the heart of India but its economic engine. The state is making rapid strides, turning challenges into opportunities, and emerging as a global hub for trade and investment,” said Dhankhar

He expressed optimism about the state’s ambitious economic goals and said, “Uttar Pradesh has positioned itself as a major contributor to the nation’s economy, and with platforms such as the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, the state is well on its way to realising its vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. Such trade events not only attract global investments but also provide opportunities for our local industries to thrive on an international stage.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the inaugural event on Wednesday, said the state was rapidly transforming into an industrial powerhouse.

“UP is on the path to becoming the growth engine of the nation’s economy. Through initiatives such as UPITS, we are not only showcasing our cultural and industrial strength but also inviting the world to be a part of our journey toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy,” said Adityanath.

He praised the trade show’s ability to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage while promoting local industries such as the MSME sector, handicrafts, and ODOP initiatives.

The inaugural day of the 2nd edition of UPITS 2024 saw the participation of several high-profile dignitaries alongside Dhankhar and Adityanath.

Among the notable attendees were senior officials from the state, including several ministers and top bureaucrats, as well as representatives from partner country, Vietnam. The event, jointly organised by the state government and India Exposition Mart Ltd., will continue till September 29, said officials.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration, meanwhile, made meticulous arrangements for VIP movement for Wednesday’s event.

“Multi-tiered security protocols were implemented to ensure smooth and secure transportation of dignitaries, including the vice-president and chief minister. Special traffic plans and diversions were enforced to avoid any disruptions while ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

“We have coordinated with agencies to ensure seamless movement and public convenience during the high-profile event in the city. Adequate arrangements for crowd control, emergency response, and visitor management have also been made at the trade show,” said Verma.