UP's Noida gears up for mega health mission for industrial workers

In a major push to strengthen healthcare access for industrial workers, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has launched an extensive health infrastructure initiative targeting nearly 12 lakh ‘shramik bandhu’ employed across more than 8,000 industries in the region. A mega health campaign is being planned for May 1, when 201 medical camps will be set up across the district (HT) The focus is on delivering state-of-the-art, free healthcare services directly at workers' doorsteps. Under the direction of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the health department, in collaboration with over 70 private hospitals, government institutions, NGOs, and industries, has begun a series of daily medical camps across industrial units and 25 nearby residential clusters. A mega health campaign is being planned for May 1, when 201 medical camps will be set up across the district, alongside free treatment-including primary, secondary, and tertiary care-at all government and 22 major private hospitals, according to a press release.

Officials said the camps are equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities (HT)

District magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar conducted an on-ground inspection of a medical camp at Ambedkar Bhawan, Surajpur, interacting with workers and reviewing the facilities being provided. Workers expressed satisfaction with the services and extended their gratitude to the state government. Officials said the camps are equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities, including mammography and breast screening for women, dental care setups, X-ray services, eye check-ups, free cataract surgeries, and distribution of spectacles. Special mobile medical buses fitted with diagnostic tools, dental chairs, and testing equipment are also being deployed to ensure last-mile delivery of services. Chief medical officer Dr Narendra Kumar highlighted that multiple agencies and hospitals participated in the camps, offering screenings for diseases such as TB, HIV, cancer, and non-communicable diseases, along with free medicines and Ayushman card registrations. Thousands of workers across locations like Surajpur, Barola, Salarpur, Chhalera, and others availed the services.

Officials described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind comprehensive health outreach in Gautam Buddh Nagar (HT)