UPSIDA regional manager booked after complaint by Noida businessman

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police booked three people on Wednesday, including the regional manager of Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), on charges of cheating and forgery for allegedly duping a businessman on the pretext of imposing penalties to the tune ₹28 lakh and not giving him land possession since 2006, said police officers aware of the matter on Thursday. According to the police, the complainant, Madanlal Tyagi, a resident of Kasna in Greater Noida, said in his complaint that on February 2006, UPSIDA allotted him an industrial land in Bulandshahr, worth ₹ 4,80,000. (Representational Image)

The regional manager denied all the allegations and said the case is pending in the consumer court.

He said in the FIR that the regional manager of UPSIDA did not give him possession of land till 2014, even though he had paid close to ₹3,55,000 and was asked to pay ₹8 lakh more as penalties, according to the police.

Tyagi said in the complaint that he had paid ₹28 lakh till now to UPSIDA in multiple payments, but he was again directed to pay ₹25 lakh more as penalty.

UPSIDA regional manager Anil Kumar Sharma denied the allegations, saying, “I was appointed in the district in July 2020 and so why was only my name in the first information report, while the other two accused are unidentified?”

“Tyagi was asked to build the factory between 2014 and 2016, but since then, the land has been vacated,” said Sharma, adding, “The case is pending in consumer court, and we will take appropriate action under the law.”

The police said that Sharma was named in the FIR because he is currently holding the post of regional manager in UPSIDA. The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.