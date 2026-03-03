UPSRTC to run more buses for Holi surge in Noida, Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has announced more buses and additional staff at bus depots in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic on Holi. On Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar transport department also launched an awareness drive for bus drivers in Noida and Greater Noida. (HT Archive)

The Noida depot will run 180 buses round-the-clock, supported by additional staff to ensure smooth travel for commuters and 117 buses from Greater Noida bus depot.

“Nearly 800 personnel, including drivers and conductors, have been deployed for the occasion. The depot, which typically serves about 35,000 passengers daily, expects the number to rise to nearly 40,000 during the festival,” said SN Pandey, assistant regional manager of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Incentives will be provided to drivers and conductors, as their leaves have been cancelled to manage the crowd, Pandey added. To assist commuters, a helpline number — 0120-2507864 — has also been issued.

“A special campaign has been launched to sensitise bus drivers about safe driving practices during Holi. The primary objective is to ensure that drivers strictly follow traffic rules and exercise extra caution during the festivities,” Udit Narayan Pandey, ARTO (Enforcement) said, adding that teams conducted checks at various locations across Noida and Greater Noida, where buses were stopped and drivers were advised to remain vigilant, particularly in areas where colours and water are being thrown. Drivers were instructed to maintain their speed and drive carefully.

Besides, drivers were warned against driving under the influence of alcohol. “We have strictly directed them to avoid over-speeding and to ensure the mandatory use of seat belts,” added ARTO Pandey.