Newly elected local body members to be sworn in on May 26-27 in Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said the oath taking ceremony of newly elected city mayor and councillors of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and chairpersons/members of other eight local bodies will be held on May 26 and 27.

The results of the local body elections in the state was announced on May 13. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The results of the local body elections in the state was announced on May 13. In Ghaziabad district, apart from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, there are four nagar palikas of Loni, Khoda, Muradnagar and Modinagar, and, four nagar panchayats of Patla, Niwari, Faridnagar and Dasna.

“The oath will be administered by the divisional commissioner to the newly elected mayor on May 27 and after that, the mayor will administer the oath to the newly elected councillors. The respective subdivisional officers have been deputed for administering oath to the chairpersons of the other eight local councils on May 26 and May 27. After that, the chairpersons will administer oath to the members of their respective local councils,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate and nodal officer for local bodies.

In line with the programme announced, on May 26, the respective SDMs will administer oath to the chairpersons of local bodies of Muradnagar, Khoda and four nagar panchayats of Patla, Niwari, Faridnagar and Dasna.

The oath to the mayor of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and chairpersons of nagar palikas of Loni and Modinagar will be administered at the respective events on May 27.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the mayor seat yet again while its candidates lost three sitting chairperson seats of Loni, Khoda and Muradnagar; the party could retain only Modinagar seat.

The seats of Loni, Khoda and Muradnagar went to a candidate from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an independent and a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, respectively.

The nagar panchayat chairperson seat of Niwari was won by the Samajwadi Party while the Patla seat went to a candidate from RLD.

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) candidate won the Fairdnagar seat while the Dasna seat was won by the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

