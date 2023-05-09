UP govt denies 50% state funding for two Metro extensions in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh government declined the Ghaziabad development authority’s request for 50% state funding for two proposed Metro extensions in Ghaziabad—the Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad route and the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar route — stating during an online meeting on Monday that the maximum state funding share in other Metro projects in Uttar Pradesh is 27%, according to GDA officials aware of the matter. Officials said the total cost of ₹ 3,325.22 crore for the two projects was based on a 2020 price index and that cost escalation is expected at current prices (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the budget estimates in detailed project reports (DPRs) provided to GDA by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in January 2020, GDA requires ₹1,517 crore for the Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad route and ₹1,808.22 crore for the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar route.

“We had an online meeting with Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, additional chief secretary (housing and urban planning), and our request for 50% was turned down. We were told that the maximum state funding in similar projects in the state is 27%. As a result, we have asked the state to issue directions and the funding pattern through which the two extensions can be pursued,” said Brijesh Kumar, GDA secretary.

He said that the total cost of ₹3,325.22 crore for the two projects was based on a 2020 price index and that cost escalation is expected at current prices.

“Based on the current price index, we anticipate a 10% cost increase. So, once state officials send us the funding pattern and expected state government share, we will revise the DPR prices. The likely emerging funding pattern may include contributions from other departments, state funding, and the Centre’s contribution to the project,” Kumar added.

According to officials, the state government denied GDA funding earlier in January. However, the two DPRs were resent to state officials in response to instructions given by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during his April 5 visit to Ghaziabad.

The development came ahead of the district’s local body elections on May 11, and residents have consistently demanded to provide two Metro extensions to ease inter-city commutes to other areas such as Delhi and Noida.

GDA has been considering various options for connecting the two Metro extensions for the past year and a half due to a lack of funds. During this time, GDA officials proposed a ropeway link connection and even Metrolite - a light rail urban transit system for cities with low ridership that can also serve as a feeder system for existing Metro systems - and Metro Neo - a low-cost mass rapid transit system for tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

On the other hand, residents preferred Metro connectivity to different modes of transportation and opposed these alternatives. As a result, GDA finally admitted in December 2022 that Metro connectivity on the two routes would be the best option.

