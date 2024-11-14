Uttar Pradesh has become nation’s top startup hub, says state IT minister

Uttar Pradesh has established itself as the nation’s best startup ecosystem, a success attributed to the state government’s proactive support and attractive policies, said the state’s electronics and information technology minister Sunil Kumar Sharma on Wednesday, adding that this progress was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant India. Uttar Pradesh IT minister Sunil Kumar Sharma addressing the media and students at the launch of the Noida edition of India Startup Festival at Amity University in Sector 126, Noida, on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Bharat Startup Festival (Noida Edition), a flagship event organized by the Bharat Startup and Innovation Society (BSIS), to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across India, on Wednesday, the minister said, “Prime Minister has envisioned a self-reliant India, and the “Make in India” initiative propelled this initiative and was a huge contributor in making India “Atma Nirbhar”. Uttar Pradesh has the best start-up ecosystem in the country , with about 12,000 registered start-ups, of which 5,000 are run by women. Uttar Pradesh is an agriculture-based state, and the state government is providing all support to start-ups in the field of agriculture, healthcare and other sectors.”

The festival is part of a broader initiative, the Bharat Startup Yatra, which spans multiple cities to promote and support the startup ecosystem across the country, event organisers said.

The event aims to provides startups with a platform to connect with global industry leaders, explore business collaborations, and secure funding opportunities and enables startups to engage with high networth individuals, mentors, incubators, accelerators, investors, and government officials, facilitating valuable connections within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Uttar Pradesh’s Startup Policy, initiated in 2020 and amended in 2022, aims to establish the state as a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. It aims to establish 100 incubators, ensuring at least one in each district, and developing a minimum of one million square feet of incubation and acceleration space for startups.

Sharing his views on the occasion, chief advisor to the chief minister Awanish Awasthi, who was also present during the event, said, “BSIS has conceptualised Bharat Startup Festival which is unique programme which will create opportunities for startups to gain exposure and emphasises upon the opportunities in the startup ecosystem. The Start-up sector and Tourism sector in Uttar Pradesh is growing at the rate of 40% which shows exponential growth, and the need of the hour is to further enhance these sectors.”

The event was held at the Amity University’s Noida campus and around 1100 startups are expected to be bolstered from this programme.

Dr Aseem Chauhan, chancellor, Amity University, said Uttar Pradesh had the best policies for supporting start-ups. ”At our university, students are encouraged to launch their own start-ups and Amity Innovation Incubator is one of the best incubators in the country. Amity University will leave no stone unturned in supporting the government’s mission of expanding the start-up ecosystem.”