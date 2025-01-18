Vantika Agrawal, the chess prodigy from Noida

NOIDA: Vantika Agrawal, the 23-year-old from Noida, who was conferred upon the coveted Arjuna award by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, has carved out a niche for herself in the world of chess. Her chess journey began during zero periods at school. Soon, she started playing tournaments, winning accolades at state, national, and international levels, including medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Championships and the Olympiad. (HT Photo)

The woman grandmaster (WGM) and international master (IM), who studied at a Noida school, is a three-time Chess Olympiad gold medallist that includes two golds from the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest in 2024.

She also won a silver medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2016 World Youth Chess Championship in the U14 girls’ category. In 2021, she was ranked 14th globally at the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

Born to chartered accountant parents, she appreciates her family’ role. “My parents have always encouraged me to follow my passion and pursue my dreams, no matter how unconventional they seemed,” Vantika said, adding that their unwavering support, both emotionally and logistically, proved vital in shaping her journey.

Over the years, she has trained with some grandmasters, including Pravin Thipsay, Tejas Bakre, and other Indian and foreign players.

Vantika’s accomplishments have been appreciated even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who applauded her during the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

Looking ahead, Vantika wishes to feature among the world’s top 10 rankings. For budding chess players, she said: “Enjoy playing chess without focusing too much on the results. If you work hard, the results will follow.”