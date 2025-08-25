Vehicle drives over man lying on Ghaziabad road. Commuter captured it on video

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad police are trying to trace a vehicle involved in a slow-speed incident involving a compact SUV that ran over an unidentified man on the Raj Nagar Road and escaped. The man later died in a local hospital. A commuter travelling in a car captured the incident on a mobile camera and posted the clip on social media (Screengrab)

A commuter travelling in a car captured the incident on a mobile camera and posted the clip on social media. A police officer acknowledged that they learnt of the incident when a video clip on social media was brought to their attention on Monday.

The video shows a white vehicle driving over a man lying on the road, first the rear tyres and then the rear, and driving away without stopping the vehicle.

Police said the incident involving a vehicle registered in Uttar Pradesh took place at about 1:30 pm on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma said the police police-post incharge went to the spot and confirmed that the incident took place near Fortune Hotel on the main Raj Nagar road which connects Delhi Meerut Road to Hapur Chungi.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“The video has been verified, and the man was found dead in a nearby hospital. Some passersby had taken him to hospital soon after the incident. The car crushed him at low speed, and even after the front and rear tyres passed over him, the driver did not stop,” Verma added.

Police said the victim was still unidentified and suspected to be about 40 years old. Local vendors told the police that they had spotted the man in the area and may have been a person with mental illness.

Verma said the Madhuban Bapudham police station had taken cognisance of the incident and would soon file a first information report (FIR) against the driver.

Police said investigators hoped to gain more clarity about the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly the moments leading up to the video being shot and the man being run over. For example, the reason why a motorist decided to switch on their phone camera.